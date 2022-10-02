Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Insteel Industries stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.87%.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.