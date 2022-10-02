Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

