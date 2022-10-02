Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $140.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

