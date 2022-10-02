Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,803 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 214,859 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $24.91.

