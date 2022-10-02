Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $89.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

