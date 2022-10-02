Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 800,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,924,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of -0.91.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.25 million for the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

