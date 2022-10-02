Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 904,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 668,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.