Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading Down 9.8%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Kansai Electric Power Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

