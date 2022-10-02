Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 2.1% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. 182,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 133,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.