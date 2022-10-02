Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 2.1% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. 182,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 133,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

