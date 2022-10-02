Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 2.1% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. 182,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 133,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,584,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

