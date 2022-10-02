AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 13,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 120,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics
About AgeX Therapeutics
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.
