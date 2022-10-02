AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 13,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 120,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

About AgeX Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Get Rating ) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.