Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Up 2.1%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. 182,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 133,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.