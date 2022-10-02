Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Up 2.1%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. 182,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 133,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

