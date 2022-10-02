Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

