Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of JMHLY stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

