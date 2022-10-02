KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KPTSF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.