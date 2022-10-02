Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTTRY opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. Japan Airport Terminal has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

