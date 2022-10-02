Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 3,625,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,063.7 days.
Keyera Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $20.76 on Friday. Keyera has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $29.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.
Keyera Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keyera (KEYUF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.