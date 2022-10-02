Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 3,625,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,063.7 days.

Keyera Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $20.76 on Friday. Keyera has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $29.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

