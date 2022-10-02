KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBCSF opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

Get KBC Group alerts:

About KBC Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.