KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
KBC Group Price Performance
Shares of KBCSF opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $99.22.
About KBC Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.