Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,438.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IVREF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.