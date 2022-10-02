KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KPTSF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KP Tissue stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

