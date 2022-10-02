KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KNYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

