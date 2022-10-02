Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Expands By 13.0%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,127,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 2,767,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KHOTF. DNB Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 36.00 to 33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

