Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Drops By 16.7%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.73.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBAXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.