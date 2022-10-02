Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 853.69, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

