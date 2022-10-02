Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.18.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $322.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.06 and a 200-day moving average of $343.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

