Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,996 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.50 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

