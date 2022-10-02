Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,039.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,259 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.49.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
