Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,868.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

