Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $4,748,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Realty Income by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 101,381 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $11,434,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE:O opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

