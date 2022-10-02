PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.