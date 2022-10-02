Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 135 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $366.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.49 and its 200 day moving average is $467.08. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.