The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,083,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $45,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

