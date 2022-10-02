Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 9,474 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $87.36 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

