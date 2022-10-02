Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

