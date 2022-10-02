Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 914,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

