Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,668 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 64.6% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at $723,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rent-A-Center Trading Down 21.6 %
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCII has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
