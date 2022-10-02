Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

