MAI Capital Management Sells 194 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 493,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $812,731. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

