MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,818.85.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,502.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,619.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,479.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

