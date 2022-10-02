Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASIX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

