Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Centerspace worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $67.32 on Friday. Centerspace has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -121.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Centerspace Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.