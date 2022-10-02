Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Employers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $941.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

