Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $32.49 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

