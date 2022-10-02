Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $513.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
