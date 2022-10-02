Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 21,214 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $709.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

