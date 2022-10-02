NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $12.77 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.