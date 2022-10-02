MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

