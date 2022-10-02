Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $813,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -136.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

