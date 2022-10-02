Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.01.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Iris Energy Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.13 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

