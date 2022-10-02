Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

STC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

