Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 125,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $274.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.33. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.97 and a twelve month high of $303.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.